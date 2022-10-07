WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 750 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.30. 26,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,686. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.55.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

