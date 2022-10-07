Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of TFI International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.41.

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE TFII opened at $96.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.55. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TFI International Announces Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter worth $49,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 33.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter worth $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

