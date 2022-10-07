Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $82.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $71.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.32.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

