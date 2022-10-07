Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $270.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $310.83.

Shares of EL stock opened at $229.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $213.08 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

