Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PARA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $25,692,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $104,561,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 38.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,182,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

