Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Position Increased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

WABC stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.87. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $63.43.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 41.02%. Equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

