Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 413,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 147,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 94,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SBI stock remained flat at $7.46 on Friday. 7,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,226. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

