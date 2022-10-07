Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Westlake from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.79.

Westlake Stock Down 0.8 %

WLK stock opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. Westlake has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average is $109.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 72.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,590 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,087,000 after acquiring an additional 588,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,426,000. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

