Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,661.67 ($44.24).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTB shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Stock Performance

LON WTB opened at GBX 2,499 ($30.20) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,557.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,647.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,852.38. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.