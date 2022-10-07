Wild Island Game (WILD) Price Up 30.6% Over Last Week

Wild Island Game (WILD) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Wild Island Game token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wild Island Game has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. Wild Island Game has a market cap of $534.00 and approximately $13,424.00 worth of Wild Island Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wild Island Game Token Profile

Wild Island Game (WILD) is a token. It launched on December 29th, 2021. Wild Island Game’s total supply is 90,507,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,600,000 tokens. Wild Island Game’s official Twitter account is @wildislandgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wild Island Game is wildislandnft.com.

Buying and Selling Wild Island Game

According to CryptoCompare, “Wild Island Game (WILD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wild Island Game has a current supply of 90,507,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wild Island Game is 0.00014845 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,235.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wildislandnft.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Island Game directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Island Game should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wild Island Game using one of the exchanges listed above.

