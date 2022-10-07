Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $27.67 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,810 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 2.4% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $27,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 14.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,575,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,485,000 after buying an additional 202,257 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 21.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 25,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 173.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

PGR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.42. 19,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $129.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.