Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $78.62 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 6.7% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $78,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 12.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,713. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.14. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $254.27 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.