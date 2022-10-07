Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Invests $889,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.25. 41,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,240,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

