Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 340,977 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Cognex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cognex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,118,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after buying an additional 30,772 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

CGNX stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.93. 2,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,865. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.28 million. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

