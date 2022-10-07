Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.3 %

SONY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,418. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

