Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by MKM Partners from $67.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WGO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

WGO stock opened at $55.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $78.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,539,000 after buying an additional 821,490 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after buying an additional 326,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,139,000 after purchasing an additional 276,970 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

