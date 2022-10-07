Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys 137 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 134,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.38.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.99. 47,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.31. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

