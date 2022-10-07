Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys 52 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.00.
Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $19.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $552.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,799. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $543.23 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $661.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $656.64.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
