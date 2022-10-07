Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Grows Stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 11,111.1% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,047,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,282,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,153,000.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIXY traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $16.91. 885,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,716,735. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $24.64.

