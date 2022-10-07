Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust comprises 0.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 160.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 27,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 180,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,834. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STWD. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

