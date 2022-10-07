Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $444,000 Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,258,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,392,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $54.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.