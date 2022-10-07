Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $657,000 Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,368,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,129,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,343,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,522,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after buying an additional 137,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.49. 5,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,526. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.92. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

