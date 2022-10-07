Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases 227 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 707,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 49,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 6,127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 176,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

WPC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.61. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.061 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

