Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.7% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.26. 217,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,106,483. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.48 and a 200-day moving average of $168.33.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

