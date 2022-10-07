Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 437 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,829 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.