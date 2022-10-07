Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $38.19. 215,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,491. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.18.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.