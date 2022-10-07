Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Woodward comprises about 1.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned 0.15% of Woodward worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 73.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 46.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.83.

In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $521,169.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $653,505.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.75. 4,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,109. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.95. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

