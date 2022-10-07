Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Woodward in a report issued on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Woodward’s FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WWD. Truist Financial downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.83.

Woodward Stock Down 1.5 %

WWD opened at $85.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. Woodward has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $129.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 1.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 41.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $521,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $653,505.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $521,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $653,505.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,100 shares of company stock worth $1,622,371. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.