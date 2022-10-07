Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.67. Approximately 2,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

WOLWF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Woolworths Group to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Woolworths Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59.

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

