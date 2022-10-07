Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 4,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 1,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec lowered Woolworths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Woolworths Stock Down 7.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Woolworths Increases Dividend

About Woolworths

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Woolworths’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services; and Treasury.

