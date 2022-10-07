Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 4,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 1,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Investec lowered Woolworths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
Woolworths Stock Down 7.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.
Woolworths Increases Dividend
About Woolworths
Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services; and Treasury.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woolworths (WLWHY)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.