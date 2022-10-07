World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.45

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.45 and last traded at $75.34, with a volume of 20259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWE. Northcoast Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.11.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.12%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 106,619 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 484,413 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

