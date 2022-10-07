WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $908.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. Barclays cut their price target on WPP from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Macquarie cut WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

WPP stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. WPP has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.9052 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in WPP in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 219.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 49.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

