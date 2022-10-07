Wulff Hansen & CO. Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 7.4% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Down 5.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

BX traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.17. 127,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,411. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

