Wulff Hansen & CO. Sells 285 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wulff Hansen & CO. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,816,000 after purchasing an additional 638,811 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $3.02 on Friday, reaching $172.02. 80,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,733. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.51 and a 200 day moving average of $187.34.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.77.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

