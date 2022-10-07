Wulff Hansen & CO. Sells 500 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NIKE by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after buying an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in NIKE by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,747,000 after buying an additional 788,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

NIKE stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,175,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.54. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

