Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.84

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.84 and last traded at $61.38, with a volume of 10162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

