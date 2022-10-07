Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,872 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for 1.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 20,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,009,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,274,000 after buying an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

