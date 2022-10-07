Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in RH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,425,000 after purchasing an additional 49,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RH by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 159,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.75.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $807,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,065.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock worth $4,254,554. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,374. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $699.14.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

