Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 49,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,413,000 after purchasing an additional 41,197 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,292. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

