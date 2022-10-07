Xcel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 7.0% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 18.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 18.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,405. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

