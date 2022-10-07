Xcel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Roku by 14.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Roku by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 7.5% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.37. 42,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,762,904. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.28 and a beta of 1.72. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $350.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $88.42.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.52.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

