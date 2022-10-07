Xcel Wealth Management LLC Makes New $841,000 Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 177,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $303,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

WHR stock traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.16. 4,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.70. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

