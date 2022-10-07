Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,570 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises about 3.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in PPL by 1,059.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 38.4% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 29.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in PPL by 88.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. 36,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

