Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.51.

Netflix Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $6.66 on Friday, hitting $233.36. 81,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,812,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

