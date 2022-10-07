Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

NYSE:C traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.37. 195,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,010,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

