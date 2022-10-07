Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Celsius by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Celsius by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $936,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,827,000 after purchasing an additional 173,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Celsius by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 82,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CELH stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,928. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.16. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 229.87 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $8,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,090. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

