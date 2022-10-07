XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Trading Down 4.4%

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.64. Approximately 450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of XP Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get XP Power alerts:

XP Power Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.