XPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 6,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 19,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

XPAC Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Get XPAC Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of XPAC Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 88.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

XPAC Acquisition Company Profile

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPAC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPAC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.