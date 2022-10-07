XXEC Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

XXEC Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Globus Medical accounts for about 2.3% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 326,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 41,910 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. 2,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,074. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

