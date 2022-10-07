XXEC Inc. Sells 1,770 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

XXEC Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,230 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for approximately 4.6% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Autodesk by 237.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 26.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 96.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $8.39 on Friday, hitting $197.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.21.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,178,020. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

